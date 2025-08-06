Canaries Beat Goldeyes in Back-And-Forth Tilt

August 6, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (31-44) suffered yet another one-run loss Tuesday evening, falling 5-4 to the Sioux Falls Canaries (43-33) in the second game of a four-game set at Sioux Falls Stadium.

Jordan Barth delivered the decisive blow in the bottom of the ninth, driving a double off the left field wall to bring home Matt Ruíz and send the Canaries faithful home happy.

Winnipeg opened the scoring in the third when Tanner O'Tremba crossed the plate on a fielding error by Canaries left fielder Mike Hart. But Sioux Falls responded in the fourth as Peter Zimmerman's fielder's choice scored Josh Rehwaldt, and Trevor Achenbach added an RBI single to give the home side a 2-1 lead.

The Goldeyes regained control in the fifth. Ramón Bramasco ripped a two-out double to score O'Tremba, then came around himself on a single to left by Max Murphy, giving Winnipeg a 3-2 edge.

That lead was short-lived, though, as Calvin Estrada launched a two-run homer just inside the left field foul pole in the bottom of the inning to put Sioux Falls ahead 4-3.

The see-saw battle continued in the eighth, with Kevin García lofting a single to right that scored Roby Enríquez and tied the game 4-4.

But in the ninth, with one out and Ruíz in scoring position, Barth's deep drive sealed it for the Canaries.

Veteran southpaw Mitchell Lambson got the start for Winnipeg and went six innings, allowing four runs on nine hits while walking two and striking out four. Reliever Trevor Brigden (L, 2-3) took the loss after surrendering the game-winning hit in the ninth.

Cole LaLonde started for Sioux Falls, giving up just one unearned run over four innings. Charlie Hasty (W, 1-1) was credited with the win after pitching a scoreless ninth.

The Goldeyes will look to even the series Wednesday evening. Landen Bourassa (5-4, 4.19 ERA) returns to the mound for the first time since June 28 and will face Sioux Falls lefty Tanner Brown (4-3, 3.56 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CDT.

Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:00 p.m. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home Friday, August 8 at 6:30 p.m. when the Lincoln Saltdogs make their first appearance of the season at Blue Cross Park on "Manitoba Social Night". The first thousand fans through the gates will receive an exclusive social shirt courtesy of ABC Fire & Safety and there will be post-game fireworks by award-winning Archangel Fireworks.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.







American Association Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.