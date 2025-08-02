Canaries Comeback Effort Comes up Short

Kansas City, KS - Calvin Estrada homered and Thomas Dorminy took a perfect game into the fifth inning on Saturday but Kansas City held on to top the Canaries 2-1 at Legends Field.

The Monarchs opened the scoring with an RBI in the fifth inning and added another run in the seventh. Estrada drilled a solo homer to start the top of the ninth and Jordan Barth followed with a single. Barth stole second base but Kansas City closer Hunter McMahon struck out the side to preserve the victory.

Estrada finished with two hits while Dorminy allowed two runs over seven innings and fanned five. The Canaries (42-31) will look to clinch the series Sunday at 1:05pm.







