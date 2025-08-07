One Hit Wonder: Henry Walks off Winnipeg

August 7, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls, SD - Down to their final strike, the Canaries recorded their only hit in Thursday's contest; a walkoff three-run homerun off the bat of Jabari Henry.

The Goldeyes broke a scoreless tie with a sacrifice fly in the top of the eleventh inning.

Henry's roundtripper came with two outs on a full count in the bottom half and two runners on base.

It was also Henry's 159th long ball as an MLB Partner League player, tying the all-time record set by David Washington.

Thomas Dorminy fanned eight over seven scoreless innings and Will Levine tossed two frames of relief to earn the win.

The Canaries (44-34) open a three-game series with Kansas City on Friday at 7:05pm.







