Peralta Goes 5-5, RailCats Rally Past Railroaders

August 7, 2025 - American Association (AA)

(Cleburne, TX) A Day after falling short and being heartbroken on a walk-off double from Dustin Peterson, the RailCats made the trip back to La Moderna Field for game two of a six game series. RHP Andres Diaz started the contest, his first start since throwing a complete game.

The 6-8 Derek Craft made the start for the Railroaders and Gary SouthShore jumped on him early. Marcos Gonzalez hit a triple to score in the first run of the game with just two batters in. Kyle Martin, the American Association home run leader, hit his 22nd of the year to even the game at one.

Jairus Richards singled in a run in the top of the third inning to make it 2-1, but the lead did not last long. Cleburne sent all nine batters to the plate and manufactured four runs on six hits to make it a 5-2 game.

Elvis Peralta smashed a ball down the left field line in the top of the fifth and Xavier Valentin would come all the way around from first to score to cut the Cleburne lead down to two. In the seventh, the RailCats erupted.

After a walk and a single, Derek Craft would head out of the game for his bullpen. Tyler Wilson was handed the baseball and immediately balked in a run. Peralta would hit a triple to tie the game. With the infield playing in, a ball was hit to second base where Shed Long would deliever a strike to home plate to keep it tied at five.

Joe Suozzi came up after the play and hit his fifth home run of the season to give the RailCats a 7-5 lead. The RailCats bullpen shut down the Railroaders bats combining for five scoreless innings. Denson Hull would three scoreless innings allowing no hits, Nate Alexander and Jacob Coats finished off the game by having clean innings in the eighth and ninth.

The RailCats record goes to 27-50 on the season. Elvis Peralta had a night to remember going 5-5, the last RailCat to have five hits in a game was Olivier Basabe on May 24, 2024. The third game is scheduled for 7:06 and Austin Faith will take the mound for Cleburne while the RailCats will toss Peyton Long.

You can catch the RailCats action on AABaseball.TV, Mixlr and WE.FM 95.9.







