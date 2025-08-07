Bourassa Returns as Goldeyes Blank Canaries

August 7, 2025 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (32-44) earned their third shutout victory of the road trip Wednesday evening, defeating the Sioux Falls Canaries (43-34) 4-0 at Sioux Falls Stadium.

The Goldeyes' offence struck early against Canaries starter Tanner Brown (L, 4-4). In the top of the first, Ramón Bramasco reached base ahead of Jacob Robson, who launched his 11th home run of the season over the right field wall to open a 2-0 lead. Winnipeg added to the advantage in the second when Bramasco delivered an RBI single to score Roby Enríquez. In the fifth, Bramasco reached on a throwing error and later scored on Robson's third RBI of the evening, giving the Goldeyes a 4-0 cushion.

Winnipeg's pitching staff handled the rest. Making his first appearance since June 28, Landen Bourassa tossed three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out two. Tasker Strobel (W, 2-3) earned the win in relief, working three innings with two strikeouts, two hits, and one walk. Zan Rose followed with two shutout frames and three strikeouts, while Ryder Yakel closed out the ninth to secure the shutout.

Brown took the loss for Sioux Falls, allowing three earned runs on seven hits over six innings while striking out ten. Nathan Culley pitched the final three innings for the Canaries, surrendering one hit and one walk with a strikeout.

The Goldeyes will go for the series win in Thursday's finale. Right-hander James Bradwell (1-2, 4.55 ERA) is scheduled to start for Winnipeg, while left-hander Thomas Dorminy (9-1, 2.29 ERA) is slated to start for Sioux Falls. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CDT.

