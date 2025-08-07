Ten Things to Know in the American Association Entering the Homestretch

MOORHEAD, Minn. - We can officially call it the "home stretch" as American Association of Professional Baseball (@AA_Baseball) teams make their playoff pushes in the final three weeks, with Division leaders Lake Country (East) and Sioux City (West) enjoying six game loss column leads but battles for the other spots tight. All regular season games in the MLB Partner League remain free for live viewing on AABaseball.tv.

Here are 10 (or so) Things to Know about the AAPB this week:

The AAPB's 60th alumnus to reach the majors is also the most recent to earn an MLB victory, as Dugan Darnell, who pitched for Gary SouthShore in 2019, picked up a win in relief in the Colorado Rockies' wild 17-16 win over Pittsburgh. He is one of nine former AAPBers in the majors currently. Darnell had signed for the 2021 post-Covid season with Gary SouthShore when Colorado signed him in the off-season.

On their way to the majors (hopefully) are a few more recent AAPB alum promotions, including Yankees organization catcher John Christino (Kane County '23) moving up to High-A Hudson Valley, Pirates righty Beau Burrows (Cleburne '24) advancing to AAA Indianapolis, and Cardinals' lefty Michael Watson (Kansas City '24) with his second advance, from Low-A all the way up to AA Springfield.

Kane County Cougars infielder Marcus Chiu and Sioux City Explorers righty Angel Macuare won the American Association's Rawlings July batter and pitcher of the month for July. Chiu led the league in hitting in July, posting a .376 batting average with 35 hits including six doubles, a triple and a league-high 10 home runs. He also walked seven times, stole two bases and scored 24 runs. Macuare, a newcomer to the Cougars, posted the best ERA in the league in July with a 1.13 mark across five starts. He allowed just three earned runs across 24 innings of work, striking out 29 while walking just three.

Sioux City manager Steve Montgomery earned his 600th win in the X's triumph over Kansas City on Thursday. Kane County's Armond Upshaw stole his 200th career base on Wednesday. And the Cougars' OF Trendon Craig is the league's first batter to reach 100 hits in 2025 with a knock on Tuesday (he's currently slashing .323/.370/.403). For team milestones, look to Sioux City, the first squad to hit the 50 win mark and with Henry George's steal in Wednesday's win over Milwaukee broke the franchise mark of 200 team thefts.

No-hitters are kind of a thing in Kane County, as the Cougars posted their second combined no-no of the season on Monday. Starter Jake Stevenson went the first seven, fanning seven, and Casey Crosby and Jake Gozzo both cleaned up an inning with two strikeouts apiece. Gozzo also pitched in the first combined no-hitter this season, and earned his 12th save of the season in the 1-0 triumph at Lake Country.

Sioux Falls' Jabari Henry is now just one home run away from the career MLB Partner League record after blasting one on Friday in Kansas City and another on Monday vs. Winnipeg to bring his total to 158 (155 for the Canaries, two for St. Paul and one for Sugar land in 2019). David Washington at 159 holds the current record, which includes 55 he hit for Winnipeg and Milwaukee between 2020-22.

The Chicago Dogs' "Home Run 4 Life" program helps the team support the fight against cancer alongside partner Golden Glove. On Saturday, young Tommy completed the circuit at Impact Field, cheered on by Dogs players, umpires and team personnel.

The Sioux Falls Canaries will hold their final Kids Camp of the summer on Saturday from 11 a.m - 1 p.m. for 10-14 year old boys and girls, which includes a hat and ticket to Sunday's game vs. Kansas City.

Some of this week's notable promotions across the league include:

Wednesday is Fan Appreciation Night in Kane County, presented by Northwestern Medicine, with the team awarding prizes such as jerseys, gift cards and more.

The Sioux Falls Canaries will become the "Minnehaha Martians" as part of the Area 51 Night alien-themed promotion on Friday.

Winnipeg is partnering with ABC Fire and Safety for Manitoba Social Night on Friday, with a social shirt giveaway and other themed activities

The Milwaukee Milkmen welcome the fun inflatable ZOOperstars along with Princesses and Superheroes on the themed night on Saturday at Franklin Field

Couples, friends and families will enjoy "Love is in the Air" night on Saturday in Sioux Falls. Apologies to John Paul Young.

Triceratops and Stegosaurus are extinct no more as Cleburne celebrates Dino Day on Sunday.







