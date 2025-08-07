RedHawks Sweep Doubleheader against Lincoln

August 7, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks congratulate Nick Northcut after his walk-off double

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks congratulate Nick Northcut after his walk-off double(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel)

FARGO - Nick Northcut delivered a walk-off double in Game 1 and Michael Hallquist hit the game-winning home run in the sixth inning of Game 2 as the RedHawks stormed to a sweep of their Wednesday night doubleheader against the Lincoln Saltdogs at Newman Outdoor Field.

In Game 1, back-to-back doubles by Alec Olund and Northcut scored two runs to deliver an 8-7 come-from-behind win for Fargo-Moorhead. Juan Fernandez had three hits in the game for the RedHawks and Tyler Jeans picked up his first win with the team after throwing a scoreless top of the seventh.

Hallquist broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth for the eventual game-winner in a 3-2 win in Game 2, knocking a ball over the left field wall for his second home run of the season. Parker Harm got the win and Garrett Alexander earned his 10th save of the year.

Fargo-Moorhead and Lincoln will finish off their three-game series on Thursday night in Fargo. First pitch is scheduled 7:02 p.m.

