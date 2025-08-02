RedHawks Even Series in Pitching Dual

GENEVA, Ill. - In front of a crowd of 7,397 people, pitching shined for both the Kane County Cougars and Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. But when the dust settled, the RedHawks found themselves on top in a tight 2-1 battle.

The RedHawks (41-33) got the scoring started off Westin Muir (4-7) in the top of the second inning. A pair of singles by Juan Fernandez and Alec Olund put runners at first and second. Then, Nicholas Northcutt drove a ball into leftfield and Fernandez was able to slide into home under the tag to give Fargo-Moorhead the early 1-0 lead. The RedHawks struck again in the fourth inning. Olund singled his way aboard and got to second after Northcutt was walked. Aidan Byrne picked up his first hit and RBI of the series, scoring Olund and making the score 2-0.

Shane Barringer (3-0) pitched lights out for the RedHawks for the first five innings. He allowed no earned runs and just three hits. In the sixth however, the Cougars (35-37) finally struck. Trendon Craig hit a dribbler back to the mound that Barringer sailed into the Cougar bullpen. Craig took second on the throwing error, putting a runner in scoring position. After the RedHawks turned to Colten Davis, Todd Lott roped a single into centerfield, scoring Craig and cutting the lead to 2-1.

But the combined pitching efforts of Parker Harm and Kyle Johnston, and Naswell Paulino kept the Cougars off the board and stopped the comeback, sealing the RedHawks 2-1 win, snapping the Cougars four-game win streak, and evening the series.

