Saltdogs Even Series with Blowout Victory

August 2, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs scored their second most runs in a game this season in a 16-4 victory over the Sioux City Explorers, Saturday night at Haymarket Park. Dylan Castaneda provided a good mound performance and Gustavo Sosa hit a grand slam home run, leading to the victory.

Lincoln (29-44) scored 16 runs with 12 hits and committed one error. Sioux City (48-26) had four runs off five hits and committed five errors, in a game that lasted three hours and twenty-three minutes, in front of 4,613 fans.

The Saltdogs got the scoring started early. In the bottom of the first, Danny Bautista, Jr. led off with a walk, against Sioux City starter Jaren Jackson. Brody Fahr reached on a fielder's choice, and Bautista, Jr. was safe on an error by Explorers second baseman Nick Shumpert. Then, Mikey Kane singled, scoring Bautista, Jr., to make it 1-0. Two batters later, Gustavo Sosa reached on a fielder's choice, and another error by Shumpert loaded the bases. A passed ball scored Fahr, to make it 2-0. Then, Drew DeVine reached on a base on balls. The next batter, Max Hewitt, singled, scoring Kane, to make it 3-0. Then, Kyle Battle hit a sacrifice fly to right, plating Sosa, to make it a 4-0 Lincoln lead.

In the bottom of the second, Lincoln doubled its advantage. With one out, Brody Fahr, Mikey Kane and Neyfy Castillo hit consecutive singles. Then, Gustavo Sosa hit a grand slam home run to left field, to put Lincoln ahead, 8-0.

Sioux City got things going in the top of the fourth. Henry George drew a leadoff walk against Lincoln starter Dylan Castaneda. D'Shawn Knowles grounded out to second, advancing George to second. Then, Luis Toribio delivered a base hit, scoring George, to make it 8-1. Joshua Day reached on an infield single, and a throwing error by Max Hewitt at third, allowed Toribio to score, making it an 8-2 Lincoln lead. Two batters later, Abdiel Layer hit a two-run home run, to make the score 8-4.

Lincoln responded in the bottom of the fourth. Facing Sioux City reliever J.D. Scholten, Mikey Kane was hit by a pitch, and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Three batters later, Drew DeVine reached via a walk. The next batter, Max Hewitt, hit a ground ball to second, which Nick Shumpert misplayed, allowing Kane to score, making it a 9-4 Saltdogs lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, Lincoln added two more runs. Jack Cone led off the inning with a walk, then stole second. The next batter, Danny Bautista, Jr. singled. Then, Brody Fahr hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Cone, to make it 10-4. Two batters later, Neyfy Castillo drove in Bautista, Jr., with a base hit, to make the score 11-4.

The Saltdogs added to the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Facing Explorers relief pitcher Zac Addkison, Drew DeVine, Max Hewitt, and Kyle Battle all reached on consecutive walks. Two batters later, Danny Bautista, Jr. hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring DeVine, to make it 12-4. A wild pitch scored Hewitt to make the score 13-4.

Lincoln added three more runs in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Drew DeVine singled off Sioux City relief pitcher Jeremy Goins. Then, Max Hewitt drew a walk. A passed ball advanced the runners to second and third. Then, Kyle Battle hit a fly ball to left, which Sioux City left fielder Henry George lost in the lights, and Battle recorded a two-RBI double, to make the score 15-4. Two batters later, Danny Bautista, Jr. singled. Then, Brody Fahr drove in Battle with a base hit, to make it 16-4.

In the top of the ninth, Lincoln reliever Connor Langrell retired the Explorers in order, to end the game.

Saltdogs starter Dylan Castaneda (2-4) earned the win, pitching 5.0 innings, giving up four runs off four hits, struck out five and walked four. Peyton Cariaco pitched 2.0 innings, retiring all six batters he faced. David Shaw pitched 1.0 inning, yielding one hit and struck out two. Connor Langrell pitched a perfect ninth inning.

Sioux City starter Jaren Jackson (2-2) took the loss, pitching 2.0 innings, surrendering eight runs, four earned, off six hits, struck out one and walked two. J.D. Scholten pitched 3.0 innings, giving up three runs off two hits, struck out one and walked one. Zac Addkison pitched 1.0 inning, yielding two runs, struck out one and walked five. Jeremy Goins pitched 2.0 innings, surrendering three runs off four hits, struck out two and walked two.

Offensively for Lincoln, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Brody Fahr went 2-for-5 and drove in two runs, plus ran his consecutive games on-base streak to 38. Mikey Kane was 2-for-4 with a run batted in. Neyfy Castillo went 2-for-6 with an RBI. Gustavo Sosa was 1-for-6 with a grand slam home run. Max Hewitt was 1-for-4 and drove in one run. Kyle Battle went 1-for-5 with three RBIs.

For the Explorers, Luis Toribio was 1-for-4 and had one run batted in. Abdiel Layer was 1-for-4 with a two-run home run.

The rubber game of the series is Sunday afternoon. LHP Greg Loukinen (5-6, 5.55 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Peniel Otano (1-5, 6.79 ERA) will be on the mound for Sioux City. First pitch will be 1:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and audio will stream at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

Sunday's game is "Family Funday Sunday" Fans may purchase one Upper Reserved Seat Game Ticket, get one Fairbury Brand Hot Dog, receive one bag of chips and one Pepsi fountain soda for only $17. They may upgrade to a Lower Reserved Seat for just $3 more. Also, it's a "Signature Sunday", with pregame player autographs, sponsored by Wild Dutchman Sunflower Seeds. Sunday is also the "Lincoln Libraries Summer Reading Program Recognition". Plus, it's "Teacher's Appreciation Day", as teachers may receive a Buy One-Get One FREE ticket, with their school ID. (Only offered at the Saltdogs Box Office). For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.