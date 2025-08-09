Goldeyes Hold off Saltdogs and Even Series

August 9, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Winnipeg, Manitoba- The Winnipeg Goldeyes defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs, 8-7, Saturday night at Blue Cross Park. Winnipeg evened the three-game series with Lincoln at a game apiece, plus evened the season series between the two teams at four wins and four losses.

Winnipeg (33-46) scored eight runs off seven hits and committed one error. Lincoln (31-48) plated seven runs with 11 hits and had one error. The game started twenty minutes late due to rain showers in the downtown Winnipeg, however, lasted two hours and fifty-five minutes, in front of 2,947 fans.

Lincoln started the scoring in the top of the first. With one out, Brody Fahr singled off Winnipeg starter Jesse Galindo, then stole second base. Two batters later, Neyfy Castillo was hit by a pitch. Then, Spencer Henson singled, scoring Fahr, to put Lincoln ahead, 1-0.

In the top of the second, Rolando Espinosa drew a walk, then stole second base, and took third on a wild throw from the catcher, Rob Emry. Jack Cone drew a walk, then stole second base. Then, Danny Bautista, Jr. singled, scoring Espinosa, to make the score 2-0.

The Goldeyes got on the board, plus took the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Facing Greg Loukinen, who came in the game as a reliever in the bottom of the fourth, Rob Emry led off the inning with a single. Two batters later, Matthew Warkentin singled. Then, Tanner O'Tremba reached on a fielder's choice. The next batter, Ray-Patrick Didder, hit a three-run home run to left, to put Winnipeg in front 3-2.

Lincoln tied the game in the top of the fifth. Mikey Kane led off with a single, then took second on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Spencer Henson drove in Kane with a base hit, to make the score 3-3.

In the bottom of the fifth, Winnipeg's Ramon Bramasco led off with a single. The next batter, Max Murphy, was hit by a pitch. Two batters later, Keshawn Lynch drew a walk. Then, Matthew Warkentin hit a triple off the right-centerfield wall, driving in three runs, to make it a 6-2 Winnipeg lead. The next batter, Tanner O'Tremba, singled, scoring Warkentin, to make the score 7-2.

The Saltdogs battled back in the top of the seventh. Facing reliever Tasker Strobel, Spencer Henson delivered a one-out single. Then, Max Hewitt doubled. The next batter, Drew DeVine singled, scoring Henson, to make the score 7-4. Then, Rolando Espinosa grounded out to third, scoring Hewitt, to make it a 7-5 game.

Winnipeg spread the lead by plating a run in the bottom of the seventh. Keshawn Lynch led off with a double, then stole second and scored on a throwing error, to make it 8-5.

Lincoln cut the lead to one in the top of the eighth. Facing Goldeyes reliever Ryder Yakel, Brody Fahr drew a one-out walk. Two batters later, Neyfy Castillo singled, and took second on a wild pitch. Then, Spencer Henson singled, scoring Fahr and Castillo to make the score 8-7.

The score remained the same going into the top of the ninth. Yakel got Drew DeVine to foul out, wide of first, for the first out. Then, Rolando Espinosa flew out to center. Jack Cone extended the game with a single, however, Yakel got Danny Bautista, Jr. to foul out down the right field line to end the game.

Winnipeg starter Jesse Galindo pitched 4.1 innings, giving up three runs off five hits, struck out two and walked three. Zan Rose (4-6) earned the win, pitching 1.2 innings, and walked three. Tasker Strobel pitched 1.0 inning, yielded two runs off three hits and struck out one. Ryder Yakel earned the save (5) pitching 2.0 innings, surrendering two runs off three hits, struck out one and walked one.

Lincoln starter Matt Mullenbach pitched 3.0 innings, gave up one hit, struck out two and walked two. Greg Loukinen (6-7) took the loss, pitching 4.0 innings, yielding eight runs, seven earned, off eight hits, struck out one and walked two. Connor Langrell pitched 1.0 inning and retired all three batters he faced.

Offensively for the Goldeyes, Matthew Warkentin was 1-for-4 with three RBIs. Tanner O'Tremba went 1-for-4 with a run batted in. Ray-Patrick Didder was 1-for-2 with a three-run home run.

For the Saltdogs, Danny Bautista, Jr. was 1-for-5 with an RBI. Spencer Henson went 4-for-4 and drove in four runs. Drew DeVine was 1-for-4 and batted in one run.

The final game of the three-game series is Sunday afternoon. RHP Nate Blain (4-3, 4.19 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. LHP Mitchell Lambson (7-4, 4.76 ERA) will be on the mound for the Goldeyes. The first pitch will be 1:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, with audio streaming at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

The Saltdogs penultimate homestand of the season will begin Tuesday, August 12th, when Lincoln hosts the Sioux Falls Canaries, in the first of a six-game series. Game one is a " Triple Play Tuesday". Fans may donate three (3) school supplies to benefit LPS Community Learning Centers and receive a FREE general admission Ticket - sponsored by Celerion. It will also be " Taco Tuesday", with great specials throughout Haymarket Park. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.