Goldeyes Fall to Saltdogs in Series Opener

August 9, 2025 - American Association (AA)

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (32-46) opened their six-game homestand with a back-and-forth contest Friday evening, eventually falling 9-6 to the Lincoln Saltdogs (31-47) at Blue Cross Park.

Lincoln took an early lead with single runs in the first and second innings before Danny Bautista Jr. hit a two-run home run to make it 4-0. Winnipeg responded in the bottom of the second when Jacob Robson drew a bases-loaded walk to bring home Matthew Warkentin. Robson later added an RBI single in the fourth to cut the deficit to 4-2.

The Goldeyes moved in front in the sixth inning. With two outs, Ray-Patrick Didder doubled and scored on Tanner O'Tremba's single. After a walk to Robson, Ramón Bramasco doubled to right-centre, scoring two runs and putting Winnipeg ahead 5-4.

Lincoln regained the lead in the top of the eighth on a Max Hewitt single and a sacrifice fly from Drew Devine. Bramasco tied the game in the bottom half with a single to right that brought home Didder from second.

The Saltdogs broke the tie for good in the ninth, scoring three times on RBI hits from Kane, Neyfy Castillo, and Hewitt to close out the 9-6 victory.

Luke Boyd started for Winnipeg and gave up four runs over six innings. Trevor Brigden (2-4) took the loss, allowing three runs in the ninth.

For Lincoln, Dylan Castaneda started and allowed four earned runs on six hits over 5.2 innings, walking five and striking out three in a no-decision. Peyton Cariaco (W, 2-2) earned the win with 1.2 scoreless innings of one-hit relief.

The series continues Saturday at 6:00 p.m. CDT. Jesse Galindo (2-5, 5.03 ERA) is scheduled to start for Winnipeg, while Lincoln counters with left-hander Greg Loukinen (6-6, 5.26 ERA).

Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 5:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

