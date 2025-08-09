Canaries Smack Four Homeruns to Power Past Kansas City

Sioux Falls, SD - Jabari Henry homered twice and drove in five while Matt Ruiz collected four RBI as the Sioux Falls Canaries topped Kansas City 15-10 on Saturday.

The Monarchs led 2-0 after half an inning before Henry cracked a two-run homerun in the bottom of the frame. Ruiz and Joe Vos each delivered sacrifice flyouts in the second inning to put the Birds in front for good. Jordan Barth produced a run-scoring single with one out in the third before Kansas City got a run back in the fourth.

Sioux Falls sent 13 batters to the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning and scored seven runs, including a three-run homerun from Henry, to build their largest lead.

But the Monarchs struck for seven unanswered runs to get within 12-10 before Ruiz belted a two-run homerun in the sixth inning and Calvin Estrada added a solo shot in the seventh.

Ruiz finished with three hits while Henry, Estrada and Scott Combs each added two. The Canaries (45-35) will look to clinch the series Sunday at 4:05pm.







