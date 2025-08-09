Four-Run First Inning Enough for RailCats

(Cleburne, TX) The RailCats returned to La Moderna Field for Game 4 of their six-game series. Gary SouthShore had won the previous two and had dominated on Thursday, winning 7-0 and pitching their first shutout in Texas. Deyni Olivero started the contest for Gary and the Railroaders went with the former Houston Astro, Blair Henley.

The RailCats once again did some damage in the first inning. Jairus Richards smashed a ball into right field that turned into an RBI-double and gave the RailCats an early 1-0 lead. LG Castillo got an RBI on a fielder's choice, Olivier Basabe and Jake Hoover had back-to-back run scoring hits to cap off a four-run first inning.

In the bottom of the first the Railroaders loaded the bases against Olivero, but Olivero was able to get out of it by striking out Chris Kwitzer with a good slider. Cleburne would score on a solo home run the next inning from Andres Sosa, his seventh of the season.

Olivero would go six innings and allow just one run, this gave him his fourth-straight quality start. Cody Reed would handle the seventh and Nate Alexander took care of the eighth. With one out and a runner at first, Jacob Coats got into a lengthy battle with Jesus Lujano. On the 13th pitch Lujano hit the ball to short and the 'Cats turned a 6-4-3 double play to close out the game.

The RailCats now stand at 29-50, winning three in a row and six of their last seven road games. They have guaranteed a series split but will be going for the series win on Saturday. Gary SouthShore has not announced who will be starting the game, while Cleburne will throw the right-hander Mike Shawaryn. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:06 PM.

