Bats Explode in Dominant 11-3 Win

August 9, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Oconomowoc, Wis. - The Lake Country DockHounds' bats carried over the weekend series with the Chicago Dogs, easily taking the first of three games on Friday night, 11-3.

Eight DockHounds combined for fifteen hits while also working eight free bases.

After Chicago struck in the top of the first inning, Lake Country rallied just four pitches into the bottom half with a leadoff single from Ray Zuberer III and an RBI-double from Daunte Stuart.

Chicago answered back with another run in the top of the third inning, but Zuberer and Brian O'Keefe both connected for home runs to keep the DockHounds ahead.

Brian Rey and Aaron Hill worked back-to-back walks to start the fifth inning and were part of a three-run rally sparked by a Demetrius Sims RBI-single and an additional run-scoring knock from Stuart.

Kelvan Pilot got the start for Lake Country and picked up the win, surrendering the two Dogs' runs on six hits while striking out six batters.

Chris Jefferson threw the first three innings in relief, giving up one run on four hits while punching out an additional two Dogs.

Hill and Sims also plated runs in the sixth inning before Ryan Hernandez capped off the night with his fifteenth home run of the year, a two-run blast to push the lead to eight runs.

Trey Riley struck out the side after a leadoff base hit in the ninth inning to secure the victory.

Six of the nine members of Lake Country's lineup had a multi-hit night, while O'Keefe and Stuart also worked multiple walks..

"This has just felt a lot different than previous years," said Sims. "Everyone's pushing themselves and each other to reach that next level... we're still building and need the fans' support the rest of the way."

Lake Country (47-30) continues on Saturday at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park searching for a series win over Chicago. Brett Conine takes the mound at 5:35 p.m.







American Association Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.