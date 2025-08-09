Defense and Offense Click in 4-1 Triumph

August 9, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Oconomowoc, Wis. - The Lake Country DockHounds handled the Chicago Dogs on Saturday, 4-1, for another series win.

Brian Rey led off the second inning with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Chavez Young to put Lake Country in front.

The Dogs responded with a run in the top of the third inning off of Brett Conine, but the righty limited the damage to just that blip. Seven strong innings with six strikeouts secured his third victory of the season. At one point in the outing, it took Conine thirteen pitches to get eight outs.

"Mid-inning communication with [Brian] O'Keefe was key today," said Conine. "We weren't trying to do too much...not trying to chase the strikeouts...just sticking to the reports and the gameplan. We're hot right now, so we know those are working for us."

O'Keefe drew a two-out walk in the fifth inning before crossing home plate on Ryan Hernandez's double. Hernandez is now tied for the club lead with Rey at 43 RBI so far this year.

Aaron Hill and Freddy Rojas, Jr. reached base safely and both added to the lead on Young's RBI-double in the sixth inning to push the lead to 4-1.

The DockHounds combined for eight hits and six walks in the contest.

Beau Philip and Robert Gsellman each spun scoreless frames in relief, good for Gsellman's seventh save of the year.

Lake Country (48-30) ends the homestand on Sunday at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. All-star Luke Hansel takes the mound at 1:05 p.m., seeking what would be a league-leading tenth win.







