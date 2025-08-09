Canaries Out-Slug Monarchs to Even Series

August 9, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Ryan Leitch went 4-for-4 and Robbie Glendinning notched five RBIs, but it wasn't enough for the Kansas City Monarchs Saturday. The Sioux Falls Canaries topped Kansas City 15-10 from Sioux Falls Stadium to level the teams' series at a game apiece.

Kansas City fell behind 12-3 after four innings. They cut the Canaries lead to two in the sixth but didn't get closer than that.

Glendinning hit his team-leading 16th home run of the season in the fifth inning. Leitch and Blake Rutherford each drove in two runs in the losing effort.

The Monarchs (46-34) remain tied for second in the American Association West, six games back of first place Sioux City.

Jabari Henry led the way for Sioux Falls offensively. The American Association's all-time home run king homered twice, launching a two-run shot in the first inning and a three-run blast in the fourth.

Henry's second homer chased Monarchs starter Patrick Pridgen from the game. Pridgen allowed eight runs (seven earned) in 3.1 innings of work.

Sioux Falls added four more runs in a seven-run fourth inning to take a nine-run lead. Kansas City rallied for two in the fifth on Glendinning's home run and plated five more in the sixth.

The Canaries scored the game's final three runs on homers from Calvin Estrada and Matt Ruiz, who went 3-for-4 with four RBIs out of the nine spot in the Sioux Falls order.

Canaries starter Cade Torgerson got the win after throwing five innings with five runs allowed.

UP NEXT

The finale of the teams' three-game set is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. Julian Garcia will pitch for Kansas City against Sioux Falls' Cole LaLonde. Fans can hear the game on The Bet KC 1660 AM and the Audacy app.







