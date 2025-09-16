Canaries Walked off in Game One

Geneva, IL - The Sioux Falls Canaries dropped game one of the Miles Wolff Cup Final on Monday, falling to Kane County 4-3 in walkoff fashion.

The Cougars opened the scoring with a base hit in the first inning before Peter Zimmermann tied the game with a sacrifice flyout in the top of the second. Josh Rehwaldt smacked a solo homerun in the fifth inning and Matt Boettcher later drew a bases loaded walk but Kane County tied the game with two runs in the bottom half.

The 3-3 tie held the Cougars walked it off with two outs in the ninth inning to take a 1-0 series lead. Rehwaldt and Calvin Estrada led the offense with three hits apiece. Game two is Tuesday at 6:30pm.







