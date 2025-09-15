American Association of Professional Baseball Announces Partnership with LingoPal

The American Association of Professional Baseball (AAPB) today announced a groundbreaking partnership with LingoPal to broadcast the 2025 Miles Wolff Cup Final games in Spanish, Hindi, and Japanese, in addition to the league's traditional English coverage.

Fans worldwide can tune in live on YouTube to experience the excitement of the AAPB Miles Wolff Cup Final in their preferred language. This initiative reinforces the AAPB's commitment to growing baseball's reach globally, innovation, and ensuring its championship is welcoming and accessible to diverse audiences.

"Baseball is a global sport, and the Miles Wolff Cup Final should be enjoyed by fans everywhere without language being a barrier," said Joshua Schaub, Commissioner of the American Association of Professional Baseball. "Partnering with LingoPal allows us to connect with international fans in an entirely new way, amplifying the energy of our championship while honoring language and cultural diversity." The multilingual broadcasts will be available for free through the American Association's official platform aabaseball.tv, with live commentary delivered in each of the selected languages. More platforms may be added throughout the series. Schedules, links, and supplemental coverage updates will be shared on the league's website and through its social channels.

