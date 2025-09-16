Cougars Walk-Off Winners in Dramatic Game 1

Published on September 15, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







Geneva, IL - It came down to the wire in Game 1 of the Miles Wolff Cup Finals between the Kane County Cougars and Sioux Falls Canaries. But when the dust settled on a rowdy night in Geneva, it was the Cougars storming the field in celebration after Marcus Chiu drove in Trendon Craig to take Game 1 of the Miles Wolff Cup Final 4-3.

After Jack Fox pitched a scoreless top of the first, the Cougars (6-3) got to work against Matt Solter. Trendon Craig worked a leadoff walk and stole second base. Then, Todd Lott poked a ball down the right field line that landed fair, scoring Craig from first and giving the Cougars an early 1-0 lead. That was answered quickly by the Canaries (5-4) in the top of the second. Three straight singles by Calvin Estrada, Jordan Barth, and Josh Rehwaldt set up bases loaded with nobody out. Peter Zimmerman then popped a ball up to centerfield. Craig made the catch, but it was deep enough to score Estrada and knot the game at 1-1.

The Canaries nabbed their first lead of the game in the top of the fifth when Rehwaldt cranked a ball into center field and over the wall for his fifth home run of the postseason, and a 2-1 lead for Sioux Falls. They'd tack on one more run after Matt Bottcher worked a walk with the bases loaded after Jake Stevenson entered the game for the Cougars extending the lead to 3-1. But Kane County had an answer in the bottom of the inning. Back-to-back singles by Nick Dalesandro and Zane Spinn set up runners at the corners to start the inning. Josh Allen then stepped up and lined a ball back up the middle that went off Solter's glove. Barth charged in from short and quickly tossed the ball to first, but Allen's speed was too much. The infield single scored Dalesandro and cut the lead to 3-2. Cole LaLonde came in for the Canaries in relief, and with the bases loaded, spiked a ball into the ground that got to the backstop. Spinn hustled in from third and reached home safely, tying the game 3-3.

Bullpen became the name of the game for both teams in the ninth inning. The Cougars turned to Jake Gozzo (2-0) to keep the game tied and give the Cougars a chance to walk it off. Gozzo was his usual dominant self, closing the top of the ninth with a 1, 2, 3 inning, capping it off with a strikeout. The Canaries had Sam Alvarado (1-1) in for his second inning of work. After striking out Spinn, Craig grounded a ball to second base. Achenbach mishandled the grounder, and Craig sprinted safe to give life to Kane County. He then got a great jump on a steal to second and motored his way into scoring position. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Marcus Chiu climbed in for his biggest moment with the Cougars. On the first pitch, Chiu broke his bat on a bloop into right field. The ball landed and Craig flew around third to home. He crossed the plate and sealed the deal: Cougars snatched Game 1 in late game dramatics.

The Cougars will play Game 2 of the Miles Wolff Cup Finals, tomorrow September 16th at Northwestern Medicine Field at 6:30. The Cougars will have righty Chris Mazza (0-1, 10.13). For the Canaries, it will be left-hander Thomas Dorminy (0-0, 4.82). For tickets and more, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







American Association Stories from September 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.