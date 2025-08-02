Goldeyes Shut out Milkmen to Open Road Trip

FRANKLIN, WI - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (28-43) opened the month of August in dominant fashion, using six pitchers to combine on a four-hit shutout in a 9-0 win over the Milwaukee Milkmen (30-42) Friday evening at Franklin Field.

The Goldeyes struck early in the second inning. With Roby Enríquez aboard on an error by Milkmen shortstop Delvin Pérez, Matthew Warkentin doubled down the left field line to open the scoring. Moments later, Keshawn Lynch ripped a double to right, extending the lead to 2-0.

Winnipeg added to the lead an inning later when Enríquez blooped a single to shallow centre to score Jacob Robson. In the fourth, Ramón Bramasco singled home Tripp Clark to make it 4-0.

The game broke open in the seventh. Bramasco and Max Murphy reached base ahead of Enríquez, who ripped a double to left to bring in Bramasco. Warkentin then drove in Murphy with a sacrifice fly for a 6-0 cushion.

The Goldeyes weren't done. In the ninth, Warkentin singled to centre to score Robson, Lynch added his second RBI with a single to bring home Murphy, and Clark lifted a sacrifice fly to score Enríquez, capping the 9-0 shutout.

It was a true bullpen effort for Winnipeg. Tasker Strobel opened with three innings of two-hit ball, striking out three. Weston Lombard (W, 1-0) earned his first Goldeyes victory by facing the minimum over two frames. Derrick Cherry, Trevor Brigden (in his first appearance since returning from the Injured List), Zan Rose (who struck out the side in the eighth), and Joe Jaco (a perfect ninth) closed out the combined four-hitter - Winnipeg's second shutout of the season.

Milwaukee starter Chase Gearing (L, 3-3) took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) over five innings, striking out seven. The Milkmen bullpen couldn't stem the tide, as Aaron Mishoulam, Tyler Busse, and Logan Snow combined to allow six more runs over the final four innings.

The Goldeyes also announced several roster moves Friday. Right-hander Brigden was activated from the Injured List, while shortstop Andy Armstrong was traded to Kane County to complete the deal for catcher Clark. Infielder Darryl Jackson was signed, and right-hander Landen Bourassa was moved to the Inactive List retroactive to June 28. Right-hander Will Sierra was released.

The series continues Saturday at 6:00 p.m. CDT, with James Bradwell (0-2, 5.64 ERA) set to face Milwaukee left-hander Jhordany Mezquita (6-4, 4.30 ERA) in the middle game of the three-game set.

Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 5:30 p.m. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home Friday, August 8 at 6:30 p.m. when the Lincoln Saltdogs make their first appearance of the season at Blue Cross Park on "Manitoba Social Night".

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

