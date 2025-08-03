Goldeyes Shut out Milkmen Again, Sweep Series

August 3, 2025 - American Association (AA)

FRANKLIN, WI - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (30-43) swept their first series of the season Sunday afternoon, defeating the Milwaukee Milkmen (30-44) 3-0 at Franklin Field. It was the second shutout in three games for the Goldeyes - in fact, the pitching staff allowed just one run over series.

All the scoring was done in three consecutive innings. Jacob Robson got things started in the top of the third with a bloop single to right-centre field that drove in Keshawn Lynch to make the score 1-0 Goldeyes.

In the fourth inning, Kevin García singled up the middle to bring home Matthew Warkentin, increasing the Winnipeg lead to 2-0. García was three-of-four on the afternoon and saw his batting average improve to .241 with six hits in his last four games.

Robson led off the fifth with a home run onto the grass berm in left-centre field - his tenth of the season and third round-tripper of the week. - giving the Goldeyes a 3-0 advantage.

Luke Boyd (W, 3-8) scattered six hits over eight innings of work, striking out a pair and walking two. He wriggled out of trouble on several occasions, most notably the first inning when he escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam. Ryder Yakel (S, 4) pitched around a one-out single in the ninth to nail down the save.

Matt Walker (L, 3-3) started for Milwaukee and gave up three runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings. He fanned four and walked four.

The Goldeyes now head to Sioux Falls, South Dakota for a four-game series against the Canaries that begins Monday morning at 11:05 CDT. Right-hander Jesse Galindo (2-5, 4.66) will start for Winnipeg, while lefty Cade Torgerson (5-4, 6.71 ERA) is expected to get the ball for Sioux Falls.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 10:30 a.m. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home Friday, August 8 at 6:30 p.m. when the Lincoln Saltdogs make their first appearance of the season at Blue Cross Park on "Manitoba Social Night". The first thousand fans through the gates will receive an exclusive social shirt courtesy of ABC Fire & Safety and there will be post-game fireworks by award-winning Archangel Fireworks.

