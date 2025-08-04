Goldeyes Roll to Big Win in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (31-43) opened a four-game series in dominant fashion Monday, posting a 13-4 victory over the Sioux Falls Canaries (42-33) at Sioux Falls Stadium.

For the first time in four games, the Goldeyes found themselves trailing early after a bases-loaded walk to Mike Hart in the bottom of the first scored Jabari Henry to give the Canaries a 1-0 lead.

The Goldeyes quickly responded in the top of the second. Matthew Warkentin, Kevin García, and Ray-Patrick Didder loaded the bases before Tanner O'Tremba doubled down the right field line, scoring Warkentin and García to take a 2-1 lead. Two batters later, Ramón Bramasco ripped a two-run single to right-centre that brought home Didder and O'Tremba, extending the lead to 4-1.

Sioux Falls answered in the bottom of the inning with a two-run home run from Henry to make it 4-3.

In the top of the third, Didder doubled to right-centre to score Warkentin from second, giving the Goldeyes a 5-3 advantage.

The Canaries made one final push with a solo home run from Jordan Barth in the bottom of the third, narrowing the lead to 5-4. From there, it was all Winnipeg.

In the fourth, Max Murphy broke the game open with a three-run homer to left-centre that scored Tripp Clark and Bramasco, putting the Goldeyes ahead 8-4.

The offence continued in the sixth when Jacob Robson drove a two-run double into the left-centre gap to bring home Clark and Bramasco, making it 10-4.

Murphy notched his fourth RBI of the day in the eighth, singling to right to score Clark and push the lead to 11-4. Moments later, Robson crossed the plate on a double play to extend the margin to 12-4.

In the ninth, Clark capped the scoring with a single to right that brought home Warkentin.

Jesse Galindo started for the Goldeyes and took a no-decision, allowing four runs on nine hits over 2.1 innings, with two walks and two strikeouts. Zan Rose (W, 3-6) earned the win in relief, tossing 2.2 scoreless innings and striking out four.

The Goldeyes' bullpen continued its outstanding stretch, having not allowed an earned run since last Tuesday. Weston Lombard contributed two scoreless frames with a walk and a strikeout. Derrick Cherry worked a clean eighth with one hit and two strikeouts, and Joe Jaco closed it out with a scoreless ninth, issuing one walk.

The loss went to Cade Torgerson (L, 5-5), who surrendered eight runs on eight hits over 3.1 innings, with four walks and two strikeouts.

The series continues Tuesday evening at 6:35 p.m. CDT. Southpaw Mitchell Lambson (7-4, 4.68 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Goldeyes against Sioux Falls right-hander Cole LaLonde (2-3, 3.68 ERA), making his first professional start.

Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:00 p.m. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home Friday, August 8 at 6:30 p.m. when the Lincoln Saltdogs make their first appearance of the season at Blue Cross Park on "Manitoba Social Night". The first thousand fans through the gates will receive an exclusive social shirt courtesy of ABC Fire & Safety and there will be post-game fireworks by award-winning Archangel Fireworks.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

