Tyler Jandron Named American Association Pitcher of the Week

August 4, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release









FARGO - After tossing a complete game shutout Sunday afternoon to lead the RedHawks to a 3-0 victory and a series win on the road against the Kane County Cougars, Tyler Jandron was named the American Association's Carbliss Pitcher of the Week Monday.

Jandron, in his first season with Fargo-Moorhead after being acquired from the Frontier League's Ottawa Titans last December, is the second RedHawks player to earn pitcher of the week honors this season (Jake Dykhoff - June 29).

The Negaunee, Michigan, native struck out five on Sunday afternoon and spread out 10 hits to keep Kane County off the scoreboard. He did not allow more than two hits in an inning.

The lefty also flashed the leather defensively to keep the shutout intact with a nifty play to get a force out at home with the bases loaded in the third inning.

In 13 starts and 79 innings pitched for the RedHawks this season, Jandron is 6-3 with a 3.64 ERA and 4.06 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Jandron is in his seventh season of professional baseball, with all but one season spent in independent/partner leagues. He played college baseball at Northwood University and Wisconsin-Parkside.

