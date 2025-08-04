Canaries Toppled by Streaking Goldeyes

Sioux Falls, SD - Jabari Henry and Jordan Barth both homered on Monday but Winnipeg cruised to their fourth consecutive victory, topping the Canaries 13-4 at the Bird Cage.

Mike Hart drew a bases loaded walk in the first inning to open the scoring but the Goldeyes posted four runs in the top of the second and never trailed after that.

Henry's homerun in the bottom half, a two-run shot, brought Sioux Falls within 4-3 before Winnipeg answered with an RBI double in the third frame. Jordan Barth connected a solo homerun but the Goldeyes scored eight unanswered runs the rest of the way.

Henry, Barth, Calvin Estrada, Josh Rehwaldt and Scott Combs each recorded multiple hits as the Birds dip to 42-33 on the season. The two teams resume their four-game series Tuesday at 6:35pm.







