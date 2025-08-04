Knowles Named Batter of the Week

August 4, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers outfielder D'Shawn Knowles

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - On Monday, the American Association named Sioux City Explorers outfielder D'Shawn Knowles the Carbliss Batter of the Week for the week ending August 3. Knowles earned the honor after having an outstanding week for Sioux City. He finished the week going 10-for-22 with two home runs and seven RBI. Knowles added a double and a triple and scored eight runs while swiping seven bases. He has stolen at least one base in seven straight games.

Knowles scored the winning run in what will go down as the game of the season so far for Sioux City in the club's July 31 win over Kansas City. The game began on July 30 and saw both teams tied at two when the pair went to extra innings. Kansas City scored six runs to take an 8-2 lead in extra innings. Sioux City would rally for two runs before the game was suspended until July 31 due to rain. The game resumed the following day, and after Luis Toribio tied the game with a grand slam, Knowles would single with the game tied at eight. Josh Day followed with a single, and the duo would execute a double steal to move Knowles to third. He then scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly from Torin Montgomery. The 9-8 victory clinched a series win for the Explorers over the Monarchs.

Friday night August 1 the native of the Bahamas got the month of August off to a great start with two home runs and five RBI in the Explorers 7-2 win over Lincoln. The win sent Sioux City to a season high 23 games above .500. For the season, Knowles is hitting .250 in 63 games with five home runs and 33 RBI. He has been rolling on the base paths over the last month, too. He stole 17 bases in July and has 20 over his last 25 games. Knowles has thieved 32 bases this season and is part of the X's domination of the base paths in the American Association. Sioux City leads the league in stolen bases with 191, and he joins teammates Austin Davis (38), Zac Vooletich (34) and Henry George (31) with at least 30 stolen bases.

Knowles is in his second season with Sioux City after joining the club in early August of 2024 for the stretch run to the playoffs. The native of New Providence, Bahamas, spent six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim organization, reaching AAA in 2024. He also has experience on the international stage as a member of Team Great Britain during the 2023 World Baseball Classic. In 2023, Knowles hit .261 in 23 games with one home run and 13 RBI.

The Explorers begin a three-game series on Tuesday night August 5 against the Milwaukee Milkmen at Lewis and Clark Park. The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will air on radio on KSCJ and can be seen on video stream at AABASEBALL.TV. Tickets for any Explorers game can be purchased online at XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for all our news and updates.

