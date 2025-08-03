Canaries Walked off at Kansas City

August 3, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Kansas City, KS - Sioux Falls and Kansas City combined to hit four homeruns on Sunday but it was the Monarchs who had the last laugh, walking off the Canaries 5-4 at Legends Field.

Trevor Achenbach opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second inning but Kansas City tied the game in the third with a solo homerun.

A two-run roundtripper in the bottom of the fifth gave the Monarchs a 3-1 lead before Calvin Estrada tied the game an inning later with a two-run blast of his own. Jordan Barth homered on the next pitch to put Sioux Falls in front but Kansas City evened things up with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.

The Canaries left the bases loaded in the seventh and neither team had a baserunner until the Monarchs walked it off with two singles in the bottom of the ninth.

Estrada finished with two hits as the Birds dip to 42-32 on the season. The Canaries open a seven-game homestand Monday against Winnipeg at 11:05am.







