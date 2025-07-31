RailCats Slug Their Way to Series Sweep
July 31, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - Gary SouthShore hit four homeruns on Thursday, topping the Canaries 10-0 to complete a three-game series sweep.
Mike Hart and Matt Ruiz each finished with two hits to lead the offense as the Birds dip to 41-30 overall. The Canaries open a three-game series at Kansas City Friday at 6:35pm.
