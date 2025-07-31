Ten Things to Know in the American Association Heading into Final Full Month

July 31, 2025 - American Association (AA) News Release







MOORHEAD, Minn. - Heading into the final month of play, two-thirds of the way through the 2025 season, the American Association of Professional Baseball (@AA_Baseball) is proud to announce that more than one million fans have already attended games this year. The Chicago Dogs currently lead all clubs in attendance, with 154,158 fans through Wednesday. All regular season games in the MLB Partner League remain free for live viewing on AABaseball.tv.

Here are 10 (or so) Things to Know about the AAPB this week:

Fans of a certain age may recall the hard-to-find but highly-acclaimed 1987 HBO baseball flick Long Gone, starring William Petersen, Virginia Madsen and Dermot Mulroney. In Winnipeg filming a new movie, Mulroney threw out the first pitch at Blue Cross Park on Monday before the Goldeyes' game vs. Fargo-Moorhead.

We've been tracking Sioux City's Jabari Henry's chase for the all-time MLB Partner League home run crown, and with another blast last Thursday the Canaries' slugger now has 155 dingers, four short of the 159 hit by David Washington, who played in the Atlantic League for four years and for the AAPB's Milwaukee Milkmen in 2020 and 2021 (25 home runs) and Winnipeg Goldeyes in 2022 (30 HRs).

The Cleburne Railroaders joined other Texas professional teams in launching the "Texas Sport for Healing Fund," supporting relief efforts from the devastating flooding in the central portion of the state. The team has posted a VIP Suite Night package for auction in support of the fund.

Sioux City has been exploring thievery as a way to get around the bases... Last Thursday, the X's stole 15 bags against the Gary SouthShore RailCats, tying the league's single-game SB record. The X's lead the league with 173 steals this season - well ahead of the second-place RailCats, who have 102.

Winnipeg third baseman Ramon Bramasco made this fantastic catch leaning into the Goldeyes dugout, named the "Tip of the Cap Moment presented by CAPX."

Milwaukee Milkmen outfielder Baron Radcliff and Sioux Falls Canaries starter Thomas Dorminy won the American Association's Carbliss batter and pitcher of the week for the week ending Sunday. Radcliff finished the week hitting .444 (8-for-18) with a double, triple, two home runs and six runs scored, while Dorminy dominated with eight shutout innings on Sunday in the Canaries' 4-2 win over Lake Country.

The latest AAPB Power Rankings after the short post-All-Star week have four teams in different spots from last time, with only No. 1 Sioux City (46-24, 1st West) staying put. Sioux Falls (41-29, 2nd West) is up a slot to No. 2, followed by streaking Fargo-Moorhead (40-32, 4th West) from unranked to No. 3, Lake Country (40-28, 1st East), down two spots to No. 4 and Chicago (38-32, 2nd East) creeping back in at No. 5.

Some of this week's notable promotions across the league include:

Tonight the Sioux City Explorers will hold Celebrate Reading Night in conjunction with North Sioux City Community Library. Via the promotion held at the library system, the first 100 readers completing a scratch ticket challenge received one ticket to the game.

Actor Larry Thomas, best known for a popular soup-themed role on "Seinfeld," will be on hand on Saturday in Kane County for "No Soup for You" Night.

Gary SouthShore promises a magical night on Witches and Wizards Night on Saturday, with Harry Potter and Wicked fans converging on The Ballpark in Gary. Then on Sunday, one lucky fan each inning can pedal home with a new bicycle on "Bike an Inning" day, in partnership with Partners for Clean Air.

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks help welcome the area's newest Americans as they officially become U.S. citizens in a pregame ceremony before Tuesday's game vs. Lincoln

Media interest in AAPB remains strong. Some of the recent articles on teams include:

Sioux Falls Live podcasters John Gaskins and Matt Zimmer talked on their "Happy Hour" program about the "culture" and "family" prevalent with the Canaries.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette wonders if J.D. Scholten will "throw heat" at his Senate race opponent, highlighting his prowess on the mound for the Sioux City Explorers

Kansas City Magazine touted last weekend's Legends Celebrity Softball Showdown at Legends Field in collaboration with the Monarchs as one of its "Twelve Things to do in Kansas City.

KOLN/KGIN in Lincoln had this preview of the Saltdogs' "Bark in the Park" night which included a "Fetching Fosters" event with Nebraska No Kill Canine Rescue.

Fox Valley Magazine joined in the Ryne Sandberg tributes with a piece on the 17-year anniversary of the historic 2008 minor league matchup he managed between Kane County and the Peoria Chiefs at Wrigley Field, when the Cougars were a member of the Midwest League. The Cougars also played at the Friendly Confines in 2010.







