Dogs Offense Goes Quiet in Series Opener

July 31, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







Chicago returned home to Impact Field on Tuesday morning, playing the first of three against their cross-town rivals, the Kane County Cougars. Unfortunately, the Dogs dropped this game 5-2, despite fantastic pitching. Steven Lacey, in his return to the Dogs organization, threw four innings allowing just one run, striking out five hitters. Trey Braithwaite followed that up with two scoreless, striking out three. Unfortunately, the Cougars got to Brock Bell in the seventh, as he allowed two earned runs, despite striking out two in his inning of work. J.C. Keys tossed a scoreless eighth inning, but then Jacob DeLabio was removed from the game with an injury in the ninth inning after allowing a one-out double. That run and another would score after a few Dogs errors, with Eric Lin in the game for Chicago. He would get the final two outs in the ninth, but the damage was already done. The Dogs offense was relatively quiet, despite four straight innings with the leadoff man on base. A Reggie Pruitt Jr. solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning got Chicago on the board, and Howard Rodriguez would score on a throwing error by shortstop Zane Spinn in the bottom of the eighth, but otherwise, the Dogs made very little noise at the plate. Tomorrow evening, the Dogs will attempt to bounce back, as Dwayne Marshall gets the ball in game two of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm. All Chicago Dogs games are streamed live on aabaseball.tv.







