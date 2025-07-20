DockHounds Offensive Surge Defeats Dogs Late

July 20, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Despite their best efforts, the Dogs were unable to even the series against Lake Country on Saturday night, dropping their second consecutive game to the DockHounds, 6-4. Jack Nedrow went six innings allowing three earned runs and striking out two. J.C. Keys threw a scoreless seventh, but then gave up three runs on two homers in the eighth inning, finalizing a comeback win for Lake Country, who look to take the sweep tomorrow afternoon. The Dogs offense was much more productive than they were on Friday, collecting eight hits and scoring four runs, thanks in part to home runs from Reggie Pruitt Jr. and T.J. Hopkins. Max Moris also drove in a run on a single to left field in the top of the fifth, scoring Chance Sisco from second base. Unfortunately, it would not be enough, as the Dogs went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth against former major leaguer Robert Gsellman, who earned his third save of the season. Tomorrow afternoon, the Dogs will try to avoid the series sweep. First pitch is set for 3:00 pm, with John Baker going for the Dogs. All Chicago Dogs games are streamed live on aabaseball.tv.







