Saltdogs Drop Series Finale

Lincoln, Nebraska - The Winnipeg Goldeyes defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs 9-3, Sunday afternoon at Haymarket Park. The Saltdogs won the series, however, could not complete the sweep. Brody Fahr hit a two-run home run for Lincoln, plus, extended his on-base streak to 30 consecutive games, in the loss. Lincoln will now have four days off as the American Association schedule now reaches the All-Star break.

Winnipeg (26-38) scored nine runs off 12 hits and committed one error. Lincoln had three runs with six hits and one error, in a game that lasted two hours and fifty-two minutes, in front of 2,148 fans.

The scoring began in the top of the third inning. With one out, facing Lincoln starter Greg Loukinen, the Goldeyes' Ramon Bramasco hit a bouncing ball to third that was misplayed by Rolando Espinosa. The next batter, Jacob Robson, singled. Then, Tripp Clark delivered a base hit, scoring Bramasco, to make it 1-0. The next batter, Matthew Warkentin, grounded out to shortstop, scoring Robson, to make it a 2-0 Winnipeg lead.

The Goldeyes extended their advantage in the top of the fourth. Keshawn Lynch and Tanner O'Tremba led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Then, Gustavo Sosa hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Lynch, to make it 3-0. The next batter, Andy Armstrong, struck out swinging, however, advanced to first on the wild pitch, which also scored O'Tremba, to make it a 4-0 Goldeyes lead. Then, Ramon Bramasco hit an RBI double, plating Armstrong, to make the score 5-0.

Lincoln plated a run in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Kyle Battle drew a walk against Winnipeg starter Luke Boyd. Then, Jack Cone reached on a base on balls. The next batter, Danny Bautista, Jr. hit a ground ball to second, but the flip to second base was wide, allowing Bautista Jr to reach first and Battle to score, making it 5-1.

The Saltdogs gained some momentum in the bottom of the seventh. Facing reliever Zan Rose, Jack Cone hit a one-out double. Two batters later, Brody Fahr hit his fourth home run of the year, to right field, to make it 5-3.

Winnipeg put the game out of reach in the top of the ninth. Facing Saltdogs reliever Jacob Roberts, Andy Armstrong led off with a single. Two batters later, Jacob Robson hit a triple to centerfield, scoring Armstrong, to make it 6-3. Then, Tripp Clark hit a one-hopper to third. Rolando Espinosa's throw to home was in time, however, Robson's slide into Max Hewitt's glove popped the ball loose and Winnipeg led 7-3. Matthew Warkentin drew a walk. Then, Roby Enriquez singled. The next batter, Keshawn Lynch, doubled scoring Warkentin and Enriquez, to make the score, 9-3.

In the bottom of the ninth, Winnipeg reliver Trevor Brigden got Kyle Battle to ground out to shortstop. Jack Cone and Danny Bautista, Jr. drew back-to-back walks. Then, Brody Fahr singled, to load the bases. Brigden struck out Neyfy Castillo and got Spencer Henson to fly out to centerfield, for the final out of the game.

Goldeyes starter Luke Boyd (2-7) earned the win, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up one unearned run off two hits, struck out four and walked four. Zan Rose pitched 1.0 inning, yielding two runs off three hits and struck out one. Tasker Strobel pitched 1.0 inning and struck out one. Trevor Brigden pitched 1.0 inning, surrendering one hit, struck out one and walked one.

Lincoln starter Greg Loukinen (5-5) suffered the loss, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up five runs, four earned, off seven hits, struck out two and walked two. Peyton Cariaco pitched 1.0 inning and gave up one hit while striking out two. Sean Mullen pitched 1.0 inning and struck out one. Jacob Roberts pitched 0.2 innings, yielding four runs off four hits and walked one. Jack Cone pitched 0.1 inning.

Offensively for the Goldeyes, Ramon Bramasco was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Jacob Robson was 2-for-4 with a run batted in. Tripp Clark went 1-for-5 and drove in two runs. Matthew Warkentin was 1-for-4 with a run batted in. Keshawn Lynch was 3-for-5 and drove home two runs. Gustavo Sosa was 0-for-5 with an RBI.

For the Saltdogs, Brody Fahr was 2-for-4 with a two-run home run. Neyfy Castillo went 2-for-5.

Both teams enter the All-Star break. Winnipeg will host Chicago, on Friday. Lincoln will play the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in a three-game series that begins Friday night at Newman Outdoor Field, in Fargo, North Dakota. Starting pitchers for both teams have not yet been announced. First pitch will be 7:02 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and audio will stream at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

Lincoln's Drew DeVine and Danny Bautista, Jr. will represent the Saltdogs in the American Association All-Star game Tuesday night, at Newman Outdoor Field, in Fargo. First pitch will be 7:02 p.m. The game may be viewed on: www.aabaseball.tv.

The Saltdogs next homestand begins on Tuesday, July 29th, when Lincoln opens a three-game series with the Milwaukee Milkmen, at Haymarket Park. First pitch will be 7:05 p.m. The game is a " Triple Play Tuesday". Fans may donate three children's personal hygiene items to benefit "BraveBe Child Advocacy Center" and receive a FREE general admission ticket, which is sponsored by Celerion. Also, it's " Taco Tuesday", with great specials throughout Haymarket Park. For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







