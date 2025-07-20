Bonifacio's Clutch Baserunning Brings Monarchs Walk-Off Win

July 20, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Alex McGarry of the Kansas City Monarchs received an unexpected shower

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - After two rain delays and extra innings, The Kansas City Monarchs got the win in a five-hour thriller.

Jorge Bonifacio scored the winning run in the 10th with some heads-up baserunning off of a grounder from Alex McGarry in a 7-6 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks from Legends Field.

"That was all Bonifacio. I hit a weak chopper up the middle, and that was all good baserunning," McGarry said. "That's just high baseball IQ, just bang-bang play at first, and he saw an opportunity, and I don't know if [third base coach Christian Colón] sent him or not, but that was electric."

Kansas City (39-26) erased a 5-1 deficit early on and rallied to tie the game in the ninth on a Micah Pries RBI single. Bonifacio's winning run marked the Monarchs' fourth walk-off win of the year.

A standout performance from Steffon Moore in relief put Kansas City in a position to walk off the game. Moore threw the ninth and tenth innings without allowing a hit, striking out four while walking one to earn the win.

"He's been nasty since we picked him up," McGarry said. "That was just more of the same for him. He's got strikeout stuff and delivered today."

Moore shined the brightest in the top of the tenth inning, where he struck out two and kept the bonus runner from scoring.

Kansas City took the lead in the first. Ross Adolph tripled to lead off the frame and scored on an RBI single from Jaylyn Williams.

Then, it was the RedHawks turn. Fargo-Moorhead (34-32) scored five unanswered in the third and fourth innings to take a 5-1 lead.

The RedHawks sent nine men to the plate in a four-run fourth inning. They drew two bases-loaded walks in the frame. Dillon Thomas continued his hot hitting with a run-scoring single, one of two RBIs in the contest for the former major leaguer.

Monarchs starter Ashton Goudeau left the game in the fourth without recording an out in the inning.

He was charged with five runs on three hits with six walks and four strikeouts.

The Monarchs stormed back in the fifth with a four-run frame of their own Andres Noriega hit a two- run home run, his first as a Monarch, to cut the deficit in half. Robbie Glendinning and Jorge Bonifacio each drove in runs with two-out singles to tie it.

The game stopped due to rain after six innings with the score tied at five. After a one hour and 13 minute delay, the RedHawks came to the plate for the seventh. Fargo-Moorhead took the lead on an RBI single from Hunter Clanin. The knock drove in Michael Hallquist who had tripled earlier in the inning.

At the seventh inning stretch, the game went into another rain delay. After 18 minutes, the game was back on.

Pries' clutch single in the ninth set up extra innings, setting the stage for Bonifacio's winning move.

UP NEXT

Kansas City's All Stars head to Fargo-Moorhead for the All Star Game on Tuesday. Robbie Glendinning is set to compete in the Home Run Derby Monday night. After the all star break, the Monarchs are set to travel to Kane County.

