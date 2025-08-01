Monarchs Win Nail-Biter to Split Doubleheader

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Patrick Pridgen threw 3.1 perfect innings in relief, Blake Rutherford drove in two runs and the Kansas City Monarchs outlasted the Sioux City Explorers 3-2 in 10 innings to secure a doubleheader split Thursday night from Lewis and Clark Park.

Rutherford's sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th scored John Nogowski with the eventual game-winning run in the nightcap.

The Explorers walked off the Monarchs 9-8 in the opening game, a continuation from a game that was suspended Wednesday night due to rain. Luis Toribio hit a game-tying grand slam in the first batter of Thursday's action, and a sacrifice fly from Torin Montgomery drove in the winning run later in the inning.

The Monarchs jumped out to an early lead in the second game. Micah Pries hit an RBI double to score Jorge Bonifacio and make it 1-0 in the top of the first.

Kansas City doubled their lead on a two-out RBI single from Rutherford in the third.

The Explorers plated runs on two-out singles in the third and sixth innings. Abdiel Layer's RBI knock in the sixth chased Monarchs starter Josh Hendrickson from the game.

The left-hander tossed 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits. He walked four and struck out seven.

Sioux City starter Austin Drury allowed two runs in 6.1 innings, scattering nine hits and three walks while striking out five. He threw 112 pitches.

Pridgen took over for Hendrickson and retired all 10 batters he faced, four via strikeouts. That set the stage for the 10th and Rutherford's go-ahead sac fly.

Steffon Moore tossed a perfect 10th inning to earn the save for Kansas City.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs head home for a weekend series against the Sioux Falls Canaries starting Friday night at 6:35 p.m. Blake Goldsberry will start for Kansas City against Sioux Falls' Tanner Brown. Fans can watch the game on KSMO-TV.

