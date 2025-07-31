Monarchs Fall in Resumed Game, Second Game Suspended

July 31, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release









Micah Pries of the Kansas City Monarchs slides into third

(Kansas City Monarchs, Credit: Sioux City Explorers) Micah Pries of the Kansas City Monarchs slides into third(Kansas City Monarchs, Credit: Sioux City Explorers)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - On a strange and soggy night in Sioux City, the Kansas City Monarchs walked away with one loss and one potential win.

The Sioux City Explorers beat Kansas City 4-2 in the continuation of a game suspended due to rain Tuesday. The regularly scheduled game, a seven-inning contest, was suspended in the bottom of the eighth with the Monarchs leading 8-4.

The game will resume Thursday night at 6:05 p.m. with the bases loaded, none out, and Sioux City outfielder Zac Vooletich at the plate representing the tying run.

The regularly scheduled matchup Thursday night will be a nine-inning game and will start at 7:05 p.m.

A Micah Pries grand slam capped off a six-run Monarchs eighth inning in the second game, played in a driving rain. The game had gone to extras after Sioux City rallied for two runs to tie the score in the seventh.

Julian Garcia allowed one hit through his first six innings before running into trouble in the seventh frame. Torin Montgomery knocked an RBI double to center off Garcia to tie the game.

In the opening game, Jorge Bonifacio homered to give Kansas City a 2-1 lead in the sixth, but Sioux City scored two unearned runs in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead for good.

UP NEXT

Josh Hendrickson will start for Kansas City against Sioux City's Austin Drury in the regularly- scheduled game Thursday.

Images from this story



Micah Pries of the Kansas City Monarchs slides into third

(Sioux City Explorers)







American Association Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.