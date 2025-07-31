Dogs Bullpen Locks Down a Pitcher's Duel Win

July 31, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







In the third of four games between Chicago and Winnipeg, the Dogs squeaked out a 2-1 win in extra innings, taking a 2-1 series lead. John Baker went six innings allowing the only run of the night for the Goldeyes, and then Brock Bell, Jacob DeLabio, and J.C. Keys locked things down on the back end, combining for four scoreless. The win went to Delabio, who struck out two across his two innings of work. Bell and Keys both struck out one and tossed one scoreless inning. The Dogs didn't score until the sixth inning, when Jacob Teter hit a single back up the middle to tie the game at one. From that point on, the game was scoreless, until the tenth inning, when Reggie Pruitt Jr. came in clutch with a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring the extra innings automatic runner, Jacob Maiben, from third. Tomorrow evening, the Dogs look to win three of four in Winnipeg, as Dwayne Marshall gets the ball in the series finale. First pitch is scheduled for 1 pm. All Chicago Dogs games are streamed live on aabaseball.tv.







American Association Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.