Explorers Win Suspended Game One

July 31, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Sioux City Explorers pitcher Jaren Jackson

(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla) Sioux City Explorers pitcher Jaren Jackson(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers (46-24) took game one of a doubleheader 4-2 over the Kansas City Monarchs (40-30), while game two was suspended in the bottom of the eighth with Kansas City leading 8-4 in extra innings. The clash between contenders delivered drama, momentum swings, and an unfinished chapter still to be written.

Peniel Otaño's first-inning struggles continued as Jorge Bonifacio doubled down the left-field line two batters into the game, setting the tone for Kansas City as he advanced to third base on Micah Pries's infield single and scored on Robbie Glendinning's groundout to third.

Sioux City responded in the bottom half by loading the bases with none out. D'Shawn Knowles flied down the left-field line in foul territory, and Davis scored on the sacrifice. Zac Vooletich was nearly caught off first on the relay throw but safely returned to the bag, while George was thrown out attempting to score from second.

Josh Day rolled over to third base to conclude a chaotic opening frame. Otaño and Kansas City starter Ashton Goudeau fired zeros the rest of the way until the top of the fifth when the rains came, suspending the game until the next day.

Left-hander Jaren Jackson (2-1) replaced Otaño in the fifth when the game resumed and fired a scoreless frame. Leam Mendez (2-1) did the same for the Monarchs in the bottom of the frame, but Jorge Bonifacio put Kansas City in front in the sixth with his 11th home run of the year, a wall-scraper to left.

Sioux City responded with two scrappy runs in the bottom half of the sixth, taking the lead for the first time in the game as George added a run with a double in the eighth before Steve Montgomery turned to Felix Cepeda in the ninth. The American Association's leader in saves notched his 18th of the season with a perfect frame, clinching at least a split in the doubleheader.

Game two saw another pitcher's duel as Angel Macuare held the Monarchs scoreless through four while Julian Garcia held the Explorers hitless through four. Macuare allowed a leadoff single to Alvaro Gonzalez in the fifth, and then Josh Bissonette doubled, putting two runners in scoring position.

Macuare struck out the next two hitters, but Bonifacio struck again, blooping a single into shallow right field just out of the reach of second baseman Nick Shumpert's outstretched glove, knocking in two runs and giving Kansas City the lead.

Josh Day ended the no-hit bid with a double to right-center field with one out in the fifth, but the X's stranded him there. Day came to the plate representing the winning run in the seventh and knocked in Vooletich with a ground ball to third.

Torin Montgomery represented the last hope for the Explorers and battled Garcia. Down to his last strike, he blistered a fastball through the rain to center field out of Ross Adolph's reach, knocking in D'Shawn Knowles and tying the game.

The clutch hit chased Garcia from the game as manager Joe Calfapietra turned to right-hander Hunter McMahon, who struck out Abdiel Layer to send the game to extra frames.

Former Explorer John Nogowski started the top of the eighth at second base as left-hander Ben DeTaeye popped back out for his second inning of work. The rookie loaded the bases with one out in the inning, prompting Steve Montgomery to call upon Jeremy Goins to extinguish the fire.

The 25-year-old right-hander issued the third and fourth walks of the inning, giving Kansas City a 4-2 lead. Still batting with the bases loaded, Micah Pries blasted a 1-2 offering out to right field for a game-breaking grand slam, increasing the Monarchs' lead to 8-2.

McMahon came back out for the bottom of the eighth and loaded the bases, forcing another call to the bullpen as Steffon Moore replaced him with none out to face the top of the order. A wild pitch plated one run, and Henry George walked in a run, extending his on-base streak to 24 games.

Vooletich stepped into the box representing the tying run, still with no outs, and the umpires suspended the game with the Monarchs leading 8-4.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.