Dogs offense strikes early and often North of the border

July 31, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







After a loss in their first game back from the All-Star break on Thursday night, the Dogs looked to bounce back on Friday night with a win behind Jack Nedrow up in Winnipeg. Nedrow did more than enough, going seven innings only allowing two runs, both of which were unearned. Michael Vallone and Trey Braithwaite finished the job, tossing the last two innings, with just one more Winnipeg runner crossing the plate, who was charged to Vallone. Nedrow picked up his second win of the season. The real story though, was the Chicago offense. The Dogs put up four runs in the first, one in the second, two in the third, four in the fourth, and two in the eighth, capping a 13-3 outburst. Chicago was good for four home runs, including Chance Sisco, Dusty Stroup, and two from All-Star shortstop Henry Kusiak. The Dogs logged sixteen hits, including multi-hit games from Kusiak, Sisco, and Stroup. T.J. Hopkins reached four times in the game despite no hits, with Brantley Bell, Jacob Teter, Jacob Maiben, Max Moris, and Reggie Pruitt Jr. also reaching. To add insult to injury, Howard Rodriguez pinch hit in the ninth inning and singled to center field, going one-for-one on the night. Tomorrow evening, the Dogs look to take the series lead, as John Baker goes for the Dogs. All Chicago Dogs games are streamed live on aabaseball.tv.







