Barth, Rehwaldt Homer as Birds Fall to Gary Southshore

July 31, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Gary SouthShore never trailed Wednesday night, topping Sioux Falls 9-3 in a game that saw the two teams combined to slug four homeruns.

The RailCats scored three times in the top of the first inning before Jordan Barth and Josh Rehwaldt each smacked solo homers to bring the Birds within 3-2 but Gary SouthShore responded with six unanswered runs to pull away. Jabari Henry added an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth.

Barth and Rehwaldt each finished with two hits to lead the offense as the Canaries fall to 41-29 overall. The Birds wrap up the homestand Thursday at 6:35pm.







