Cougars Take 2-0 Series Lead

July 31, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs played the Kane County Cougars on Tuesday, July 30th, at Impact Field and fell short 8-2 in a shortened game. The Dogs started Dwayne Marshall, against Jack Fox for the Cougars. Kane County took an early lead with a Nick Dalesandro home run, and in the fourth inning, the Cougars scored five, going up 6-0. The Cougars showed no signs of slowing down in the fifth inning with an Alex McGarry home run, raising the score to 8-0. The Dogs offense showed signs of life with a TJ Hopkins two-run home run, making the score 8-2, but ultimately fell short due to the rain cancellation in the eighth inning. Tomorrow evening, the Dogs will try to salvage a game from the series, as Jack Nedrow gets the ball in another big game. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm. All Chicago Dogs games are streamed live on aabaseball.tv.







