Cougars Take 2-0 Series Lead
July 31, 2025 - American Association (AA)
Chicago Dogs News Release
The Chicago Dogs played the Kane County Cougars on Tuesday, July 30th, at Impact Field and fell short 8-2 in a shortened game. The Dogs started Dwayne Marshall, against Jack Fox for the Cougars. Kane County took an early lead with a Nick Dalesandro home run, and in the fourth inning, the Cougars scored five, going up 6-0. The Cougars showed no signs of slowing down in the fifth inning with an Alex McGarry home run, raising the score to 8-0. The Dogs offense showed signs of life with a TJ Hopkins two-run home run, making the score 8-2, but ultimately fell short due to the rain cancellation in the eighth inning. Tomorrow evening, the Dogs will try to salvage a game from the series, as Jack Nedrow gets the ball in another big game. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm. All Chicago Dogs games are streamed live on aabaseball.tv.
American Association Stories from July 31, 2025
- Dogs offense strikes early and often North of the border - Chicago Dogs
- Dogs Bullpen Locks Down a Pitcher's Duel Win - Chicago Dogs
- Dogs Offense Goes Quiet in Series Opener - Chicago Dogs
- Cougars Take 2-0 Series Lead - Chicago Dogs
- Gonzalez Drives in Five, RailCats Cruise 9-3 - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Ten Things to Know in the American Association Heading into Final Full Month - AA
- Pitching Leads Offense as Hounds Win Again - Lake Country DockHounds
- Monarchs Fall in Resumed Game, Second Game Suspended - Kansas City Monarchs
- Explorers Win Suspended Game One - Sioux City Explorers
- Barth, Rehwaldt Homer as Birds Fall to Gary Southshore - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Early Scoring Leads Milkmen over the Saltdogs - Lincoln Saltdogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.