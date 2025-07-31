Gonzalez Drives in Five, RailCats Cruise 9-3

(Sioux Falls, SD) With the rain falling at the Birdcage the second game of the series between the Gary SouthShore RailCats and Sioux Falls Canaries was pushed back to 8:23 when the first pitch was thrown.

The RailCats ambushed Canaries starter Cade Torgerson. With runners on first and second Jairus Richards smacked a ball down the right field line for Gary SouthShore to jump ahead. Marcos Gonzalez tacked a third run by sending a screamer off Calvin Estrada at third. RailCats led 3-0.

Right-hander Ernesto Zaragoza let up lead-off home runs to Jordan Barth in the second and Josh Rehwaldt in the third to get the birds within one of the RailCats. In the bottom of the fourth, Zaragoza was warming up and was removed due to an injury. Dawson Lane came out of the bullpen.

In the top of the fifth after a double play, Gonzalez smacked a line drive over the left field wall for some breathing room as Gary went ahead by three runs again. Richards forced a bases-loaded walk in the sixth and Cooper Edwards tacked on a run in the seventh. RailCats led 7-3.

Gonzalez put the game to bed in the top of the eighth when he hit his second home run of the night with a two-run opposite field home run that got over the right field wall. Lane, would turn in five scoreless innings allowing just two hits and striking out four. The final from the Birdcage was 9-3.

The RailCats won their first road series in Sioux Falls since June 2022 with the win. The two teams will meet again at 6:35 when the RailCats go for a sweep. Gary will turn to former White Sox prospect Spencer Adams (13 GS, 3-7, 4.88 ERA) and Sioux Falls will pitch RHP Seth Miller (13 GS, 3-5, 6.90 ERA).

The RailCats return home for a three-game series against the Lake Country DockHounds with Union Night on August 1st, Witches and Wizards Night on August 2nd and Bike an Inning Presented by Partners for Clean Air on August 3rd. Tickets are available at Tixr.com/RailCats or by calling the box office at 219-882-2255.







