Early Scoring Leads Milkmen over the Saltdogs

July 31, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln, Nebraska- The Milwaukee Milkmen scored six runs over the first two innings and went on to defeat the Lincoln Saltdogs 9-2, Wednesday night at Haymarket Park. Milwaukee has claimed the first two games of the series, leaving Lincoln battling to salvage the final game of the three-game set, Thursday evening.

Milwaukee (30-40) scored nine runs off 13 hits and committed one error. Lincoln (27-43) had two runs with seven hits and one error, in a game that lasted two hours and fifty-seven minutes, in front of 2,501 fans.

In the top of the first, facing Lincoln starter Jhon Vargas, Chase Estep singled, with two outs. Then, Erik Ostberg hit a two-run home run to right-centerfield, to make it a 2-0 Milkmen lead. The next batter, Andy Blake, drew a walk, then advanced to second on a passed ball. Then, Baron Radcliffe singled, scoring Blake, to make it a 3-0 score.

The Milkmen doubled the lead in the top of the second. With one out, Glenn Santiago struck out, but advanced to first on the wild pitch. A Vargas balk pushed Santiago to second. Two batters later, Delvin Perez drew a walk, then Chase Estep did the same, to load the bases. The next batter, Erik Ostberg, singled, scoring Santiago and Perez, to make it 5-0. Then, Andy Blake delivered a base hit, bringing home Estep, to put Milwaukee in front 6-0.

The Saltdogs got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Jack Dragum was hit by Milwaukee starter Davis Welch's fourth pitch of the at-bat. Then, Neyfy Castillo singled. Drew DeVine reached on a fielder's choice, which forced out Dragum at third. Two batters later, Max Hewitt singled, which scored Castillo, to make it 6-1.

In the top of the fifth, Andy Blake led off with a single, then stole second and took third on a throwing error from Lincoln catcher, Gustavo Sosa. A wild pitch scored Blake, to make it a 7-1, Milkmen lead.

Lincoln scored in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Jack Cone singled. Then, Brody Fahr doubled, which scored Cone, to make the score 7-2.

Milwaukee put a cap on the scoring in the top of the ninth. Facing Lincoln reliever Connor Langrell, Andy Blake singled, with two outs. Then, Baron Radcliffe hit a two-run home run to centerfield, to make the score 9-2.

In the bottom of the ninth, facing Milwaukee reliever Jordan Johnson, Rolando Espinosa struck out swinging. Then, Jack Cone was hit by a pitch. Brody Fahr flew out to left. Jack Dragum hit a bouncing ball up the middle and reached on a play which was ruled an error on Milwaukee shortstop Delvin Perez. Then, Johnson struck out Neyfy Castillo swinging, to end the game.

Milkmen starter Davis Welch (3-4) earned the win, pitching 6.0 innings, giving up two runs off seven hits, struck out three and walked two. Brady Puckett worked 1.0 inning, yielding one hit, struck out two and walked one. Blake Purnell pitched a clean eighth inning. Jordan Johnson threw 1.0 inning and struck out two.

Lincoln's Jhon Vargas (2-3) took the loss, pitching 4.0 innings, giving up seven runs, six earned, off eight hits, struck out six and walked four. Karan Patel worked 3.0 innings, giving up one hit, struck out three and walked two. Peyton Cariaco pitched 1.0 inning and walked one. Connor Langrell threw 1.0 inning, yielding two runs off four hits and struck out one.

Offensively for Milwaukee, Chase Estep was 2-for-4. Erik Ostberg went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and four RBIs. Andy Blake was 3-for-3 and drove in one run. Baron Radcliffe was 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and drove in three runs. Joe Gray was 2-for-5.

For the Saltdogs, Jack Cone was 3-for-4. Brody Fahr went 1-for-4 with an RBI and extended hst consecutive game on-base streak to 35 games. Max Hewitt was 1-for-4 and drove in one run.

The final game of the series is Thursday night. RHP Franny Cobos (4-0, 5.16 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. LHP Juan Diaz (4-2, 2.19 ERA) will be on the mound for Milwaukee. The winner of Thursday night's game will win the season series. The first pitch will be 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM with audio streaming at: www.kfornow.com. Live video of the game will be available at: www.aabaseball.tv.

Thursday night's game is "Thirsty Thursday". Fans may get $2 off All Draft Beers & Pepsi Fountain Sodas, plus purchase $4 select Tall Boy Beers, sponsored by Cornhead Lager By 1890. Also, it's the "Strike Out Stroke 9 Innings of Winning Duck Drawing". For tickets, merchandise, and promotional information, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







