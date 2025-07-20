RailCats Win Fourth-Straight Home Series with Walk-Off

July 20, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) - The Gary SouthShore RailCats followed Friday night's offensive explosion with a thrilling 1-0 walk-off win in 10 innings over the Kane County Cougars on Sunday afternoon.

In a game dominated by pitching, RailCat starter Peyton Long served eight shutout innings, striking out five. Long has now pitched 24 consecutive shutout innings while at the Steel Yard. Reliever Demarcus Evans finished the job in the ninth and tenth, going two scoreless innings and striking out two.

The RailCats scratched across the game's only run in the bottom of the 10th. After a scoreless battle, Gary took advantage of a defensive miscue as Zane Spinn tried to turn a double play. With two outs, a ground ball off the bat of Richards set the stage for a wild finish, allowing the winning run to score. As the errant throw went past the glove of Marcus Chiu, Jake Hoover scored from third putting the final score at 1-0.

In the new Jeff Isom era, the RailCats are winners of back-to-back games and have won four consecutive home series. The RailCats now have three days to rest during the all-star break and will host the Sioux City Explorers for a four-game series.







American Association Stories from July 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.