Former Boilermaker Becomes Newest RailCat

July 25, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) Brandon Anderson, a former Louisville Cardinal and Purdue Boilermaker, has signed his first professional contract with the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

Anderson is an infielder who turned 22 a few days ago. He is a left-handed hitter who was ranked as the number one shortstop in Kentucky by Perfect Game. Anderson committed to Louisville and played in 93 games for the Cardinals, posting a .291 average and a .389 on-base percentage, while also playing multiple infield positions.

The Lexington native transferred to Purdue this past season and had a memorable season with the Boilermakers. He starred in 53 games, and his slash was a .291/.452/.481 adding up to a .933 OPS. Anderson also smashed nine home runs and walked more than he struck out. The slugger even hit a walk-off home run against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The RailCats take on the Sioux City Explorers for Star Wars Night Tonight at the Steel Yard. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45; tickets are available at tixr.com/RailCats or call the box office at 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from July 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.