Estrada Drives in Four as Canaries Move into Second Place

July 25, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls, SD - Calvin Estrada drove in four runs and Seth Miller tossed six strong innings on Friday as the Canaries topped Lake Country 8-6 to move into second place in the American Association's West Division.

The DockHounds opened the scoring with two runs in the first inning but the Birds answered in the bottom half with an RBI fielder's choice.

Estrada ripped a two-run double in the third frame to put Sioux Falls in front for good and Trevor Achenbach followed with an RBI single. Estrada added another two-run double in the fourth and Josh Rehwaldt smacked an RBI single in the fifth.

Rehwaldt later delivered a run-scoring double in the seventh inning to build an 8-2 lead before Lake Country responded with four runs in the eighth. Charlie Hasty earned a four-out save to improve the Canaries' record to 39-27 overall.

Rehwaldt, Estrada, Achenbach and Matt Ruiz each finished with two hits while Miller allowed two runs over six innings and struck out five. The two teams resume their four-game series Saturday at 5:35pm.







