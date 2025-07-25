DockHounds Win Streak Halts at 8

Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Lake Country DockHounds struck early in the top of the first inning back from the All-Star Break, but the Sioux Falls Canaries responded with two big frames to snap the DockHounds' franchise-best eight-game win streak, 7-1.

Ray Zuberer III led off the ballgame with a single, climbing his on-base streak to 21 games, and later scored on a RBI single from Ryan Hernandez.

Zuberer III tacked on another single and a walk later for good measure. Brian Rey recorded the final base hit for the Hounds.

The Canaries scored four runs off of Connor Fenlong (0-4) in the first inning before he settled into the game. The righty finished his day with four scoreless innings after the first frame, allowing the four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five batters.

Trey Riley threw a scoreless frame before the Canaries scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh off of JT Moeller. Beau Philip completed the scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts.

The Lake Country DockHounds return to SFS Stadium against the Sioux Falls Canaries on Friday night; first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Brett Conine (1-7, 4.54 ERA) toes the rubber for Lake Country.







