19 Reasons to Get to the Ballpark

July 22, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Summer's not over-and neither is the DockHounds magic. With 19 home games remaining in the 2025 season, there's still plenty of time to catch the FIRST PLACE DockHounds in action. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just looking for a fun, affordable night out with the family, we've got you covered.

Unbeatable Deals, Delicious Meals

DockHounds games are more than just baseball-they're your dinner plans, your entertainment, and your summer tradition all in one. Check out these weekly specials that make it easy (and affordable) to bring the whole crew:

Monday: $1 Popcorn + $5 Canned Cocktails = the perfect chill start to your week.

Tuesday: Taco Tuesday at WBC Park-enjoy $2 taco and $8 margaritas.

Thursday: Grab a slice of Kwik Trip pizza for just $3 and wash it down with $5 draft beer.

Friday: Sweeten your night with 2 Mullen's Ice Creams for $7-and go big with a 24 oz Beer Bat for $15!

Only in Wisconsin: July 29-31

We're closing out July by celebrating everything we love about being Wisconsinites.

July 29: The Milwaukee Bucks Entertainment Team is taking over the ballpark! From Bango to the Bucks DJ to an In-Game MC, this is a can't-miss energy boost.

July 30: One lucky fan will win two tickets to a 2025 Green Bay Packers game-just by playing our Click-To-Win contest at the ballpark.

July 31: Bid on a Camouflage DockHounds Jerseys, worn by the players themselves. All proceeds support the LC DockHounds Foundation. Final bids close at the end of the 5th inning!

August Is Packed With Hometown Hits

The DockHounds are heating up- Be here for lasting memories before the school year begins:

August 4: Hall of Famer Ted Simmons makes a special appearance.

Giveaways Galore: From Scarecrow Louie bobbleheads to DockHounds sunglasses and a fan-favorite Candy Drop-our promotions team is bringing the heat.

Themed Nights to Remember: Enjoy everything from a Fireworks Spectacular and a Drone Light Show presented by Spiderz to Louie's Birthday Bash, Fan Appreciation Nights, and more.

Don't Miss a Moment

With 19 home games left, there are 19 chances to make memories, grab a bite, cheer on Lake Country's team, and experience the best summer entertainment in Wisconsin.

Get your single-game tickets now and discover why DockHounds baseball is where Lake Country comes to play.

