RZ3 Extendes On-Base Streak to 22 Games in Loss

July 27, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Lake Country DockHounds struck first, but faltered in the later innings to drop Saturday night's game to the Sioux Falls Canaries, 6-2.

Ray Zuberer III hit a solo home run, his seventh of the year, to lead off the third inning. His on-base streak has now climbed to 23 straight games.

A day after his 24th birthday, Luke Hansel carved through six scoreless innings before being tagged for four runs in the seventh. Beau Philip relieved him for the final out in the inning before allowing two more runs to come across in the eighth.

Hansel's final line through six and two-thirds innings ended with the four earned runs on eight hits, including two home runs, along with one walk while striking out four batters. Philip's two earned runs came off of two hits, two walks, and a wild pitch.

With two outs in the ninth inning, Zuberer reached on an error and scored on an RBI single from Brian O'Keefe. RZIII reached base safely in all five plate appearances, also notching two singles and a walk in the contest to pair with his 13th stolen base of the year.

Brian Rey recorded two more of the DockHounds' ten hits while Daunte Stuart worked his third multi-walk game of the year.

The Lake Country DockHounds (38-27) conclude the four-game set at SFS Stadium against the Sioux Falls Canaries on Sunday evening; first pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. RHP Dominic Cancellieri gets the nod for the DockHounds as Lake Country looks to avoid its first four-game sweep since it dropped four in a row to Chicago in August of 2023.







