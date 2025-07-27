Rain Washes out Sunday's Goldeyes Game

WINNIPEG, MB - Sunday afternoon's American Association game at Blue Cross Park between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Chicago Dogs was cancelled due to rain and unplayable field conditions.

As this was the final scheduled game between the two clubs this season, it will not be made up.

Tickets to Sunday's game may be exchanged at the Blue Cross Park Ticket Office for those of equal value to any remaining 2025 Goldeyes home game.

The homestand continues at 6:30 p.m. CDT Monday when the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks visit Blue Cross Park. Jesse Galindo (2-4, 4.57 ERA) will start for the Goldeyes, while Fargo-Moorhead will send right-hander Orlando Rodríguez (2-5, 5.92 ERA) to the mound.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

