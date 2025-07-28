Winning Ways Elude 'Hounds in South Dakota

July 28, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Lake Country DockHounds rallied in the ninth inning but dropped Sunday's contest to the Sioux Falls Canaries, 4-2.

Dominic Cancellieri held the Canaries' offense at bay for four innings, but a three-run rally in the fifth put Sioux Falls in front. He ended his day responsible for the three earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three batters.

Kelvan Pilot threw two scoreless innings in relief with a strikeout before the Canaries scored their final run off of Trey Dillard in the eighth inning. Trey Riley relieved Dillard by inducing an inning-ending double play to escape the jam.

The offense for Lake Country didn't come until the top of the ninth inning, when Brian O'Keefe doubled and Ryan Hernandez hit his ninth home run of the year to trim the deficit in half.

Brian Rey was the only DockHound with multiple base hits, extending his hitting streak to seven-straight.

After an 0-for-3 start and trying to extend a 23-game on-base streak, Ray Zuberer III flared a ball the other way to left field in his last at-bat to climb to 24 in a row.

The Lake Country DockHounds (38-28) return home to Wisconsin Brewing Company Park on Tuesday for a three-game set with the Cleburne Railroaders. First pitch Tuesday is at 6:35 p.m.







American Association Stories from July 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.