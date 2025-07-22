Railroader Sluggers Still Making Headlines

Cleburne Railroaders first baseman Kyle Martin at bat

Cleburne, TX - Even though the All-Star Break began yesterday, the Railroader's two biggest bats are still shining. Aaron Altherr was announced as the American Association Player of the Week yesterday afternoon, and Kyle Martin came out and won the American Association Home Run Derby last night at Newman Outdoor Field.

Altherr went 11 for 24 (.458) at the plate with four home runs and 12 RBI. He homered in all three games of the Kane County series to open the week, and then in the series opener in Milwaukee to make it four straight. He also added in nine runs scored and a double throughout a dominant road trip from the Railroaders. This unreal week pushed him up to the top of the league in RBI (57) and second in home runs (16).

Now let's turn to Kyle Martin. Martin won the Home Run Derby last night as part of the All-Star skills competition in Fargo. Martin won in a swing-off in the final round against Kansas City Monarch Robbie Glendinning. Martin hit the most homers of any contestant in the first round with eight, and then beat teammate Steven Rivas in the semis. Martin currently leads the league in home runs with 18, and is now the third straight Railroader to win the Home Run Derby (Brian O'Grady 2024, Zach Nehrir 2023).

The All-Star game will be played tonight from Newman Outdoor Field, as the East lineup will be heavily filled with Cleburne's stars. That game is available for free on aabaseball.tv starting at 7 p.m. There will be one more off day tomorrow, before the Roaders come back home and play four games against the Milwaukee Milkmen to open up after the break.

